Solitary political newbies want of capture power in TN immediately: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Taking a veiled dig at actor Seeman led Naam Tamizhar Katchi (NTK), Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday said that some solitary political parties want to capture power in Tamil Nadu immediately after launching the party.

Speaking at a function organised in DMK headquarters Anna Arivalayam to induct over 3,000 members of various political parties, mostly NTK to the ruling party, Chief Minister and DMK president Stalin welcomed eight former district presidents of NTK among others and said that some political newbies want to capture power in Tamil Nadu. “Parties that remain solitary in state politics want to capture power in Tamil Nadu immediately after floating the party. You know who they are and which party it is? I don’t want to give an identity to those masquerading and staging dramas,” said Stalin, firing salvos at Seeman’s NTK without naming either him or his party.

Reiterating that the DMK would capture power for a record seventh time in 2026 by winning over 200 seats, Stalin asked the newcomers to popularise the achievements of the DMK regime among the people. Admitting that there were some shortcomings in the implementation of the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai (KMUT) scheme, the CM said that the shortcomings would be set right in a few months, as was announced by Deputy chief minister Udhayanidhi Stalin in the State Assembly recently.

Don’t replace governor

Urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union home Minister Amit Shah not to replace the incumbent Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi, chief minister Stalin said that some people were agitated by the very mention of the term Dravidian model. “The governor is also repeatedly speaking ill of the Dravidian model. Members of the DMK need not bother about that. Let them continue to fume against the Dravidian model. Let them continue to speak against it. The more they speak against it, the more it reaches the people of Tamil Nadu and more the DMK grows.”