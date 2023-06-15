Soldier, wife missing after assault clip turns out to be fake

VELLORE: A serving army soldier, who had pleaded on bended knees with the Tamil Nadu Director general of police (DGP) for protection of his wife, has become a ‘fugitive’ due to turn of events.

The soldier who had asked for protection for his wife, went into hiding when another clip of his conversation with a relative emerged on Wednesday, where he claims all that unfolded was planned by him.

It all started when soldier Prabakaran of Padavedu village near Arani in Tiruvannamalai district serving in Jammu & Kashmir said in a video clip that his wife Keerthi was assaulted by Ramu, the owner of the shop she had taken on rent, following a dispute.

Keerthi was reportedly injured in the fracas and the shop in front of the Renugambal temple was ransacked a few days ago. As both sides complained to the Sandavasal police, the latter arrested Hariprasad and Selvaraj, relatives of Ramu, and remanded them while Keerthi was admitted to the Vellore Government Medical College Hospital. The issue took a serious turn when State Women’s Commission President Kumari visited the site, interacted with Keerthi at the hospital, and later informed the media that instructions were given to police to provide her protection.

The matter took another twist when Prabakaran was heard in an audio talking to his relative Vinoth as to why Keerthi’s brother Jeeva did not bring hit men and that he should exaggerate the issue when informing others. He is also heard saying that the video had garnered six crore hits and that many politicians had spoken to him. “Agitations will start all over the State and then they will know who we are,” he is heard saying in the clip.

Police thus changed their angle. Meanwhile, Prabakaran returned to on Tuesday and took away Keerthi from the hospital after getting her discharged. As two women constables followed them on two-wheelers, Prabakaran and Keerthi hoodwinked them and absconded near the Kannamangalam police station. Hunt is on to trace the absconding duo.