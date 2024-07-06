Solar pumps for farmers on anvil as TN govt accords sanction

CHENNAI: A segment of farmers in the State will soon set themselves free from the need for electricity connections for watering their farms as the Tamil Nadu government is accorded sanction for the installation of low-cost green power pumping systems in the State.

The State Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department has recently accorded its financial sanction for the installation of The off-grid Standalone Solar Photovoltaic Water Pumping Systems (SPWPS), paving the way for a revolution of sorts.

According to the Government Order issued by the Agricultural Production Commissioner Apoorva, financial sanction for 50 per cent of the state share (Rs 6.77 crore) is accorded for the implementation of 1,000 solar pumps. The sanction for a 20 per cent top-up subsidy of Rs 30.79 lakh for small, marginal farmers falling under the SC and ST categories has also been accorded. The state government’s additional subsidy of 10 per cent shall be restricted to SC/ST/small and marginal farmers.

“The overall additional subsidy to SC/ST/small and marginal farmers is to be restricted to 20 per cent and should not be exceeded in any case,” the GO read.

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), Government of India has sanctioned 1,000 Standalone Solar pumps under the PM-KUSUM scheme to Tamil Nadu.

The farmers belonging SC/ST community and small and marginal farmers will get a 30 per cent subsidy from MNRE. As a central finance assistance they will get a 40 per cent subsidy from the State government.

For individual bore wells of SC/STs and the community bore wells Standalone Solar Powered Pump Sets will be installed in ‘Safe Firkas’ under Kalaignarin All Village Integrated Agriculture Development Programme.