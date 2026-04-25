Solar-powered waterhole in Megamalai respite for jumbos

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Elephants in and around the Western Ghat region adjoining Virudhunagar's Srivilliputhur town have been flocking to the newly erected solar-powered waterholes at the Megamalai Tiger Reserve to beat the heat this summer.
These waterholes were erected following the drought-like situation prevailing in the Ghat region this summer.
With multiple species co-existing in this area, elephants dominate the population.
Welcoming the initiative, wildlife activists have urged the expansion of the solar-powered waterhole project at other reserves and sanctuaries.