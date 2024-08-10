Solar generation touches a new peak on August 9 in TN

CHENNAI: Amid the fall in wind power generation owing to widespread rains, the solar power generation in the state has been setting new records for all-time high generation and energy absorption with generation touching 5,979 MW and consumption 41.4 million units on Friday.

Similarly, TANGEDCO absorbed a record all-time high solar energy of 41.40 MUs on Friday surpassing its previous record of 40.90 MUs on August 3.

The installed solar generation capacity including rooftop stood at 8,574 MW.

However, wind power generation, which recorded an all-time high generation of 5,899 MW on July 30, has seen a decline in generation due to widespread rainfall on wind sites.

On Friday, the wind generation stood at 3,829 MW and energy consumption at 51.268 MU.

With the state receiving 78 per cent more rainfall during the current South West Monsoon so far, the hydro reservoir storage levels have gone up to 1,878 million units.

According to the data, the storage in the hydel reservoirs (expressed in terms of million units) stood at 1,878.640 million units on Saturday while it was 819.431 MUs on the same day last year.

As against the normal rainfall of 142.8 mm, the state has received actual rainfall of 254.2 mm in the SW monsoon with the Nilgiris receiving 94 per cent excess rainfall.

As against the state's total hydel storage of 2439 MU, the Nilgiris Group comprising of Pykara and Kundah reservoirs alone have a combined storage of 1523 MU, which accounts for nearly two-thirds of the total storage.

As of date, the Nilgiris Group storage stands at 1,220 MUs. With heavy inflow from Karnataka, Mettur dam hydel storage has touched 204 MUs as against its full reservoir storage of 210 MUs.

"The good storage in the hydel reservoirs comes in handy when there is a sudden fall in solar or wind power generation and during the morning and evening peak hours. Unlike last year, the SW monsoon was so far good at filling up the hydel reservoirs, " TANGEDCO sources said.