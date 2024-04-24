Solar energy generation touched new high of 40.5 million units in Tamil Nadu on April 23

CHENNAI: As the state reels under the hot weather conditions, Tamil Nadu recorded an all-time high solar energy consumption of 40.5 million units on Tuesday.

"Tamil Nadu witnessed an all-time high solar absorption of 40.50 MU on April 23. This surpasses the previous high absorption of 39.90 MU recorded on March 13 this year, " TANGEDCO posted on social media.

In 2023, the maximum solar absorption stood at 36.10 MU on August 16.

The solar generation touched 5,365 MW on Tuesday which is almost close to the all-time high generation record of 5,398 MW recorded on March 5, 2024.

TANGEDCO officials attributed the increase in solar energy generation to factors including increased installed solar capacity and prolonged daytime.

The installed solar generation capacity in the state including rooftop solar stood at 7,394 MW as against 6,240 MW on April 1, 2023.

The official, however, dismissed the perception that hot weather conditions contribute to an increase in solar generation.

The availability of sunlight for a longer duration also contributes to an increase in solar energy generation, the official added.

The increase in solar generation also helps cut down on the power purchase which helps the utility to save costs, the official noted.

TANGEDCO has already witnessed a steep increase in the peak power demand and energy consumption this year.

The all-time high peak power demand recorded is 20,341MW and the maximum power consumption in a day was 448.208mu on April 18.

