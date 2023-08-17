Solar consumption in TN betters previous peak during SW monsoon

CHENNAI: Amid the widespread rain witnessed across during the South West Monsoon, the solar power generation reached a new peak on Wednesday with 4,882 MW.

It bettered the previous record of 4,866 MW recorded in February this year. The maximum solar energy evacuated also touched a new high of 36.1 million units (MU). "We also recorded solar consumption of 36.10 MU on August 16 which is the highest so far this year. This shows Tangedco's commitment towards leverage Sustainable Energy and continue in the years to come," Tangedco tweeted.

A senior Tangedco official attributed the record solar generation to increase in the solar installed capacity. The solar installed capacity has gone up from 6,240 MW in February this year to 6,750 MW now, the official added.