Software soon to end NCCF payment delay to farmers

VELLORE: The Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) is developing a software to ensure that the National Consumer Cooperative Federation (NCCF) pays farmers for paddy procured from them within five days.

The move is in the wake of repeated complaints from farmers that the NCCF owed nearly Rs 8 crore, which has been pending for around two months, for the paddy procured in Ranipet district.

Sources said that a group of farmers sought the Ranipet CSC regional manager to intervene and get the arrears from the NCCF without further delay.

“Already district collectors have been instructed to restrict NCCF operations unless they have enough deposits in banks,” Prabakar, managing director of the TNCSC, said.

While welcoming this move, farmers also questioned the government’s proposed move to allow private players to hull paddy by setting up modern rice mills with a capacity of 500 tonnes per day, two each in Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts, one in Cuddalore and another one of 200 tonnes per day capacity in Theni district.

“Tenders have been called for and the facilities are expected to be opened on June 28,” said farmers leader from Delta region PR Pandian, who also voiced concern over the delay in payment. Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam youth wing state president R Subash also said that the TNCSC disbursed payments to farmers within three or five days and if private players enter the field, the situation may go for a toss.

Allaying such fears, Prabakar said, “Private players will be used to only hull paddy. Procurement of paddy and payment will both be done only by TNCSC.”

Asked if the numerous hulling units across the State, especially at Arani (Tiruvannamalai district) and Manachanallur (Tiruchy district), were not enough to meet the demand, he said a policy decision was taken in 2021 before he came to TNCSC.