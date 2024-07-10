Social welfare department constitutes panel to select members for child welfare committee

CHENNAI: The Social Welfare and Women Empowerment department has constituted a selection committee for the selection of social workers and for the selection of chairperson and members for the Child Welfare Committee (CWC).

As per the notification from the department, the Tamil Nadu Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Rules, 2017, the Governor of the State has constituted the selection committee for selection of social worker for the Juvenile Justice board.

The search team will also consist of a chairperson and members for CWC at respective districts.

Justice KBK Vasuki, the retired judge of Madras High Court has been appointed as the chairperson while the director of children welfare and special services has been appointed as the member- secretary.

The members of the selection committee are; LT Stegana Jency, the director, Centre for Child Rights and Development (CCRD), A Devaneyan, director of Thozhamai, M Srinivasan, professor at the Department of Criminology, University of Madras, Joseph Leo, member, governing board of Don Bosco arts and science college, Kilpauk and the member of representative of Tamil Nadu State Commission for Protection of Child Rights.

Though the notification details the selection committee will appoint social workers for JJ board and chairperson and members for CWC, it is still unclear about the actual functions of these persons and the handling of cases.