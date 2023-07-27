Social, science to be added under Ennum Ezhuthum for Classes 4 & 5

CHENNAI: For the Ennum Ezhuthum (literacy and numeracy) programme for Classes 4 and 5 students, subjects like social and science have been added along with Tamil, English, and Mathematics.

The scheme is being extended to Classes 4 and 5 at the cost of Rs 110 crore after the announcement was made by the School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi during the budget session in March. And, to extend the same, the baseline survey was held in Tamil, English, and Mathematics subjects.

As per the survey, the students will be categorised into three levels; arumbu, mottu, and malar. Through the previous year, the scheme was implemented only in language subjects and mathematics.

This year, social and science are being added, to aid students with fundamental learning. And, the respective teachers across the State were given training in June to handle Ennum Ezhuthum classes for Classes 4 and 5.

The Education Department has released a timetable for formative assessment for Classes 4 and 5 along with providing modules for teachers.

The formative assessment for students will be held till September 12 in different batches. And, the monthly assessment has been scheduled once in July and another in August.

Subsequently, the summative assessment for all five subjects for these classes has been announced between September 14 and 20.

Speaking to DT NEXT, an Ennum Ezhuthum resource person said, "The scheme was extended to 4 and 5 after learning the positive outcome for primary classes. And, we recently received modules and books for all subjects from SCERT."

Though categorising students in science and social studies are relatively hard, teachers anticipate the module will be helpful for them.