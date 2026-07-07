Social media request fulfilled: Minister Parvez inaugurates special bus service for rural students

TIRUCHY: After the students made an appeal via social media to Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, state minister J Mohamad Parvez inaugurated special bus services for school students in the rural areas of Pudukkottai on Monday.
The students from Panayapatti and Kuzhipirai areas in the Gudalur revenue village near Ponnamaravathi in Pudukkottai were struggling to commute to their respective schools on time. They had to walk for a few kilometres to reach Gudalur village to go to school.
Recently, the students requested the Chief Minister via social media for a bus service which would ease their travel to reach school on time.
The information was also passed on to Minister J Mohamad Parvez, who also initiated steps for operating a special bus service to the students.
On Monday, the minister inaugurated the extended special bus service, and the minister, along with the students, flagged off the bus, and he travelled with the students for around six kilometres.
According to official information, the bus from Ponnamaravathi to Gudalur via Panayapatti would start at 7.10 am and Gudalur to Pionnamaravathi via Panayapatti would resume at 8.05 am.
In the evening, the bus from Pudukkottai to Kuzhipirai via Gudalur is at 4 pm, and Kuzhipiarai to Pudukkottai via Gudalur would be operated at 4.45 pm.
The district collector M Aruna, and others were present.