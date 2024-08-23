Social activist lodges complaint on TVK flag, says hurts Spain's sentiments

CHENNAI: Actor and politician Vijay's party flag landed in trouble merely a day after its launch on Thursday after a social activist lodged a complaint to the City Police Commissioner against the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's (TVK) flag.

The petition claimed that the TVK flag that features bands of red and yellow was very similar to the flag of Spain, so it disrespected the sentiments of the people of Spain and also went against the rules of Election Commission of India.

TVK chief Vijay launched his party flag on Thursday along with his party anthem ahead of his participation in the 2026 polls.

The flag which has bands of yellow and red is adorned with two war elephants and a 'Vaagai' flower.

It may be noted that members of the Bahujan Samaj Party were also contemplating about giving a petition to the Election Commission about the TVK flag as it had elephant motifs in it which were a prominent feature in the BSP flag.