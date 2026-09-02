Snakebite deaths have decreased, says Minister K G Arunraj

CHENNAI: Replying to DMK members, Health and Family Welfare Minister K G Arunraj on Wednesday said that deaths due to snake bites had decreased compared to previous years.
During Zero Hour in the Assembly, DMK MLAs K N Nehru and M R K Panneerselvam raised questions about deaths due to snake bites across the State. Replying to them, the Minister said 9,519 people had been affected by snakebites and nine people had died so far this year.
He also said that 15,837 people were affected by snakebites and 26 people died in 2025."In 2024, as many as 16,142 people were affected by snakebites and 27 people died.
To ensure immediate treatment not only for snakebites but also for cardiac arrests and other emergencies, the Health Department will create a unique dashboard to enable people to know the status of treatment and availability of medicines at hospitals across the State," the Minister said.