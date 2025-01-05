Snakebite, anti-rabies vaccine made available in all PHCs, says Ma Su after surprise inspection in Tiruchy

CHENNAI: Health minister Ma Subramanian conducted a surprise inspection at Samayapuram Government Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Tiruchy.

During his visit, the minister interacted with the healthcare staff, including nurses, and inquired about the services and facilities required at the health centre servicing the rural pockets.

While interacting with patients, the minister came across a boy who came for dog bite treatment and enquired about such incidents. Afterwards, the minister on the spot instructed the healthcare staff to administer anti-rabies vaccination (ARV) to the boy. The prompt medical attention ensured that the boy received timely treatment, and his parents were relieved that their child was receiving the necessary care. The boy's parents thanked the minister for the prompt medical attention.

With a surge in the cases of dog bites and rabies in the state, the availability of anti-rabies vaccines is turning out to be crucial. The minister stated that the State government is ensuring the availability of anti-snake venom (ASV) and anti-rabies vaccination (ARV) in all government primary health centres and sub-health centres.

He added that the earlier people suffering from snakebites and dog bites could only be treated at the district government headquarters hospitals and government medical college hospitals. As such conditions require immediate attention, ASV and ARV are now made available in PHCs and sub-health centres, Ma Subramanian added. The initiatives are aimed at providing timely help to snake bite and dog bite patients, particularly in rural areas where access to healthcare services is limited, the minister said.