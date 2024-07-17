Snake bites: Over 7,300 cases, only 13 deaths in Tamil Nadu'

CHENNAI: As many as 7,310 cases of snake bites but only 13 related deaths have been reported in TN until June this year. The highest number of 630 cases were reported in Tiruvannamalai.

Officials at the State Health Department warn the public to be cautious as sporadic rains can lead to a surge in snake bite cases.

Last year, 19,795 cases of snake bites were reported in the State with around 43 deaths. In 2022, it was 15,120 cases with around 17 deaths. The lowest in the last 5 years was recorded in 2021 with 3,641 cases, and no fatalities.

Until June this year, 541 cases were reported in Krishnagiri, 358 in Vellore, 357 in Dharmapuri, 338 in Villupuram and 334 in Coimbatore. While Theni recorded 204 snake bite cases, 7 deaths were reported. In 2023, the district reported 22 deaths. Tiruvarur reported 5 deaths and 229 cases this year, and Vellore had 1 death because of a snake bite.

“Of 216 snake species in India, 62 are poisonous. If you’re bitten, wash and bandage the bite area with water, and go to the hospital. All primary health centres and government hospitals give free anti-venom injections 24/7,” said Dr TS Selvavinayagam, Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.