Snag hits Madurai-Penang inaugural flight service, delayed by three hours

CHENNAI: The inaugural flight from Madurai to Penang, Malaysia faced a three-hour delay on its first day of operation on Friday night, according to Thanthi TV.

The newly launched night flight service, which is part of the expanded 24-hour operations at Madurai airport, was scheduled to depart from Chennai to Madurai at 8.45 pm last night and from there to Malaysia at 9.05 pm.

However, the IndiGo flight from Chennai to Madurai was delayed and only arrived at 10.55 pm. Then the flight left for Penang at 11.55 pm.

Following repeated requests from the travelers the airport has been operational for 24 hours a day since October.