SN Narain takes charge as new CPRO for Southern Railway

He was previously serving on deputation as Private Secretary to the Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas - Tourism. A 2010-batch IRTS officer, he has previously handled passenger amenities, railway operations, commercial management, digital communication and public interface across Southern Railway.

He has also served in several key positions, including Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Tiruchchirappalli Division, Deputy Chief Operations Manager (Traffic Safety), Divisional Commercial Manager in Chennai and Palakkad divisions and Divisional Operations Manager in Salem division. He has also worked in the Department of Biotechnology under the Ministry of Science and Technology during his deputation in New Delhi