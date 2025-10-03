Smuggling bid of beedi leaves foiled in Thoothukudi

MADURAI: Large quantities of beedi leaves were seized along the shoreline at Pullaveli near Thoothukudi on Wednesday evening.

Acting on a tip-off, the ‘Q’ Branch police led by Inspector Vijaya Anitha rushed to the shoreline and foiled the smuggling bid before seizing beedi leaves stuffed in several bags.

Earlier, the team spotted a couple of suspicious vans being stationed along the shore. After checking the vehicles, the police seized two vanloads of beedi leaves. After the seizure, the police arrested A Mathiazhagan (39) of Mullakadu and I Bebin (29) of Tiruchendur.

Two vans used for transporting the contraband were also seized. The seized beedi leaves were worth Rs 80 lakh, sources said.

Investigations revealed that the seized beedi leaves were about to be smuggled to Sri Lanka by sea route. All those seized were handed over to the Customs department for further investigation, sources said.