Smuggling bid foiled in Thoothukudi; three tonnes of beedi leaves, van, boats seized

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|11 Feb 2024 10:30 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-02-11 22:30:03.0  )
 Three tonnes of beedi leaves, van, boats seized by police

MADURAI: Thoothukudi ‘Q’ Branch police thwarted a smuggling bid and seized large quantities of beedi leaves stuffed in bags on Saturday night.

Acting on a tip off, the police intensified patrolling at Siluvaipatti. On finding a suspicious minivan along Siluvaipatti shoreline and a few men engaged in shifting bundles of beedi leaves from the vehicle to some boats.

However, the persons engaged in the crime fled the scene when police zeroed in on them. After checking the vehicle and the boats, the police seized eighty bagfuls of beedi leaves that weighed about three tonnes.

Apart from this, police also seized the vehicle, two boats and a motorbike from the locality.

Investigations revealed that attempts were made to smuggle out beedi leaves to Sri Lanka by sea route. Based on the complaint, a case was filed, sources said.

DTNEXT Bureau

