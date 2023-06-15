SMC meeting in TN govt schools to be held on June 23

CHENNAI: After a successful stint in the previous year, the meeting of the School Management Committee (SMC) is all set to begin this year too for playing an essential role to support and monitor the educational performance of the school.

The SMC administers at the school level and comprises parents, representatives of the local community, school teachers, members of the self-financing committee, and educators. School development plans are being prepared by all the SMCs.

Resolutions of the SMCs at their meetings have been sent to the district administration for redressal of grievances and acceding to their requests.

Accordingly, a circular from the School Education Department, said that the SMC meeting will begin on June 23 and the members would prepare the development plan for this academic year.

The SMC meeting will be held every month in the first week. The circular said that due to the delay in reopening of schools this year, the SMC's first meeting will be organised in the last week of this month. However, the meeting will be held in the first week of every month from July.

A detailed agenda has been sent to all the schools and the SMC members. The first SMC meeting will ensure that there should not be any school dropouts. The circular further said that members will review the new admissions and also take the number of students who failed to join class XI after SSLC.

The SMC members will also check whether differently-abled students in their respective areas were continuing schooling this year. In case, were there any dropouts, the headmaster of the particular school will take the responsibility to ensure that those students were enrolled again in the schools.