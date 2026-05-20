Smart QR code launched to ease tourist influx in Ooty

As tourists visiting the Nilgiris often arrive in their own vehicles or hire cabs, the district experiences severe traffic congestion during April and May.

To alleviate traffic congestion and facilitate easy access to tourist spots, District Superintendent of Police NS Nisha launched the "Smart Tourist QR Code" developed by the Nilgiris District Police.

Through this QR code, tourists can access vital information to plan their itineraries effectively; specifically, they can check real-time traffic conditions in Ooty before arriving in the town. Furthermore, it allows them to locate parking facilities at various tourist sites, thereby enabling them to park directly upon arrival and avoid unnecessary delays.