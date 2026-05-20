Smart QR code launched to ease tourist influx in Ooty

UDHAGAMANDALAM: To ease traffic congestion during the summer season in the Nilgiris, the district administration on Tuesday launched a modern web-based tourism guide titled "Smart Tourist QR Code."
As tourists visiting the Nilgiris often arrive in their own vehicles or hire cabs, the district experiences severe traffic congestion during April and May.
To alleviate traffic congestion and facilitate easy access to tourist spots, District Superintendent of Police NS Nisha launched the "Smart Tourist QR Code" developed by the Nilgiris District Police.
Through this QR code, tourists can access vital information to plan their itineraries effectively; specifically, they can check real-time traffic conditions in Ooty before arriving in the town. Furthermore, it allows them to locate parking facilities at various tourist sites, thereby enabling them to park directly upon arrival and avoid unnecessary delays.
The QR code also provides tourists with immediate alerts and warnings about weather conditions and potential road obstructions in the Nilgiris district.
Meanwhile, District Collector Lakshmi Bhavya Taneeru announced that due to the prevalence of Equine Herpesvirus among horses, a ban has been imposed on bringing horses to Nilgiris from other districts without proper authorisation.
The collector warned that strict action would be taken against owners if their horses were found wandering unattended on the roads.
She further said that the Municipal Administration and the Animal Husbandry Department would be undertaking the task of implanting microchips in the horses.