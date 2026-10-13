Smart meter stir unites DMK, AIADMK unions

The Tamil Nadu Electricity Board Trade Unions’ Joint Action Committee, comprising 17 unions, including the DMK-affiliated Labour Progressive Federation (LPF), AIADMK-affiliated Anna Thozhir Sanga Peravai and CITU-affiliated Central Organisation of Tamil Nadu Electricity Employees (COTEE), announced a series of protests against the government’s proposals.

The unions alleged that the smart meter project would adversely affect poor households, farmers, and traders, and curtail employment opportunities for young people.

They demanded the withdrawal of the smart meter tender and urged the government to abandon its plan to implement power generation and transmission projects under the PPP model, insisting that these should remain under public ownership.

As part of the agitation, demonstrations will be held in front of executive engineers’ offices across the state on Oct 12, 13 and 14.