Small allies inch toward seat deal with DMK

Major constituents, including the Congress, the Left parties and the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, have sought clarity on their share of seats, but discussions have so far remained inconclusive.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K Selvaperunthagai said talks were being held in a “positive and confident” atmosphere and would continue.

After meeting Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin, MDMK general secretary Vaiko reiterated that his party preferred to contest under its own symbol. He said the party’s views had already been conveyed to DMK’s seat-sharing committee.