Small allies inch toward seat deal with DMK

CHENNAI: The first round of seat-sharing talks in the DMK-led alliance ended without a breakthrough on Saturday, with key allies yet to reach an amicable agreement with the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam ahead of the 2026 Assembly election.
Major constituents, including the Congress, the Left parties and the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, have sought clarity on their share of seats, but discussions have so far remained inconclusive.
Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K Selvaperunthagai said talks were being held in a “positive and confident” atmosphere and would continue.
After meeting Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin, MDMK general secretary Vaiko reiterated that his party preferred to contest under its own symbol. He said the party’s views had already been conveyed to DMK’s seat-sharing committee.
Along with the Congress and the MDMK, the Communist Party of India and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) are also pressing for a larger share than what they were allotted in the 2021 Assembly election. The DMK, however, is yet to give firm assurances.
The ruling party has not commenced formal talks with the VCK, MNM and DMDK.
Meanwhile, smaller allies appear to have secured their berths. The Indian Union Muslim League and the Manithaneya Makkal Katchi are likely to be allotted two seats each, while Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi signed for four seats.
Parties such as the Social Democratic Party of India, Manithaneya Jananayaga Katchi, actor Karunas-led Mukkulathor Puli Padai and Kongu Ilaignar Peravai have extended support to the DMK-led alliance. The DMK is expected to allot one seat each to some of these parties under its Rising Sun symbol.
The first round of talks with the VCK, DMDK and MNM is scheduled to resume on March 2 after the Chief Minister Stalin’s birthday.