SM Ramanathan elevated as Executive Director of BHEL Tiruchy complex

TIRUCHY: SM Ramanathan (56) has been elevated as Executive Director of BHEL, Tiruchy complex, comprising High Pressure Boiler Plant (Unit I & II), the Seamless Steel Tube Plant at Tiruchy, Power Plant Piping Unit at Thirumayam, and the Industrial Valves Plant at Goindwal in Punjab. He has also been entrusted with the additional charge of heading Boiler Auxiliaries Plant Ranipet. Ramanathan, was previously functioning as General Manager-in-Charge, BHEL Tiruchy Complex and Boiler Auxiliaries Plant Ranipet.

A graduate in Mechanical Engineering from IIT-Madras, Ramanathan has a master’s degree in Stress and Vibration Analysis from the National Institute of Technology (erstwhile Regional Engineering College), Bhopal, and has 35 years of diverse experience in various functions at BHEL’s Heavy Electricals Plant (HEP) at Bhopal, Boiler Auxiliaries Plant (BAP), Ranipet and at BHEL Tiruchy complex.

He has also undergone Advanced Management Program from IIM-Bangalore and IIM-Ahmedabad. He joined BHEL Tiruchy as Graduate Engineer Trainee in 1988 and was posted to HEP, Bhopal, where he was involved in design and development of hydro turbines. He is an expert in design optimisation of hydro turbines using the latest digital tools and mathematical techniques.