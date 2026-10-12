Slump in demand sees huge pile-up of silkworm eggs

Sales of DFLs at the Government Cold Storage Facility at Chinnavedampatti near Coimbatore have fallen below 40,000 a month since June, a steep drop from the 1 lakh to 1.40 lakh DFLs sold during May last year amid strong demand.

The facility stores bivoltine hybrid silkworm eggs supplied by government grainages in Coimbatore, Erode, Talavady and Tenkasi to meet farmers’ year-round requirements. “Our target is to sell 50,000 DFLs per month, and we normally achieve around 80 per cent of it. But sales touched nearly 1 lakh to 1.40 lakh DFLs in May last year because of high demand. It declined to around 1 lakh to 1.10 lakh in January this year and has now fallen below 40,000 since June. Sales have never dropped to such a low level before,” a sericulture department official said.

The sharp decline in demand has resulted in a substantial accumulation of stocks at the facility, with around two lakh DFLs currently in cold storage. The downturn comes after a period of robust demand following the Covid-19 pandemic. Officials said DFL shortages were common when demand was high, making the current stock accumulation particularly unusual.