Slow paddy procurement process worries farmers in TN' Delta districts

TIRUCHY: Due to the slow process of procurement of paddy at Direct Procurement Centres (DPCs), the farmers fear that their hard-harvested paddy might be damaged.

The harvested produce is piling up in front of almost all the DPCs exposed to all natural vagaries and appeals to the officials to accelerate the procurement.

As the samba harvest season is coming to a close soon, the inflow of paddy in every DPC is increasing every day.

While there are as many as 415 permanent DPCs belonging to TNCSC functioning in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam, a few temporary DPCs (open air DPCs) too were opened to facilitate the procurement as the inflow of paddy has been increasing due to the brisk harvest.

However, the farmers complained that the DPC staff are not concerned about accelerating the procurement despite several temporary DPCs opened across the region.

“Usually, the procured paddy would be transported to the warehouses from the DPCs by lorries. But the number of lorries operated for the purpose is comparatively less and we have been demanding to increase the transport facilities,” said Swaminathan, a farmer from Thanjavur.

It is said that each DPC should procure 1,000 bags each day. Due to the lack of transportation, the procured paddy has been stocked at the DPCs itself and hence the staff are forced to procure only between 500 and 600 bags per day owing to space crunch.

“This leads us to stock the paddy outside the DPC in the open air and wait for our turn and this might sometimes cause damage due to the uncertain weather conditions including foggy conditions during nights,” Swaminathan further said.

While TNCSC Senior Regional Manager (Incharge) G Sittarasu said, as the harvest is at its peak in the delta region, 15,000 MT paddy has been procured each day and there are a few more open-air DPCs which have already been over soon after the harvest season.

“Similarly, steps are initiated to move the procured paddy from the DPCs to the godowns with added transport services. These issues would be solved and the procurement would be smooth in the coming days,” assured Sittarasu.

BJP-ruled states increase MSP

While the union government is still hesitant to increase the MSP of paddy as per the recommendations of MS Swaminathan, the BJP-ruled states like Chhattisgarh and Odisha have announced the MSP of Rs 3,100 per quintal of paddy.

“This higher MSP resulted in the production also. Chhattisgarh had a production of 1.08 lakh MT last year, which increased to 1.50 lakh MT this year. Only when the MSP matches the production cost, the farmers can go ahead with the cultivation without any hesitation,” said Swamimalai Sundara Vimalnathan.

He also said that a delegation of farmers from the delta region have decided to meet the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and thank him for the increased MSP for paddy.

“The BJP-led NDA government can realise the need for increased MSP through their party Chief Ministers,” Vimalnathan added.

MSP IN TAMIL NADU

Fine variety: Rs 2,450 (including State incentive of Rs 130)

Common variety: Rs 2,405 (including state incentive of Rs 105)