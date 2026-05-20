Slots for Amma health check-up at Omandurar hosp booked till Aug 31

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital (TNGMSSH) at Omandurar Estate has run out of appointments for its popular AMMA master health check-up programme until August 31, with more than 5,000 people currently waiting for slots amid a sharp rise in demand for preventive healthcare services.
Hospital authorities say the facility has been functioning at full capacity every day, with only 50 people being accommodated daily to maintain the quality and accuracy of investigations. Those seeking appointments now are likely to secure slots only in September.
"To undergo a master health check-up, people should book appointments through phone or WhatsApp using 7338835555 or 044-25666111. We are receiving more than 500 calls and messages every day," Dr V Anandakumar, Nodal Officer of TNGMSSH, told DT Next.
Doctors said the long waiting period reflected a growing public awareness of preventive healthcare and the importance of early diagnosis, particularly in the post-pandemic period.
They say the programme had also played a key role in detecting serious illnesses at an early stage among people with no visible symptoms. Recalling a recent case, Dr Anandakumar said a rare urinary bladder tumour was incidentally detected in a beneficiary who had come for a routine health check-up despite having no symptoms.
"The patient was referred to government hospital specialists, including urologists and oncologists, and underwent continuous treatment at the same hospital. The condition was successfully treated," he said.
The doctor said appointments are handled between 8 am and 2 pm daily, while those unable to connect over calls could send messages through WhatsApp.
"Our staff members contact them back and allot appointments. Each check-up takes nearly four hours as multiple investigations are involved. If we increase the number beyond 50 a day, the quality of service will suffer. Hence, we are limiting the intake," he said.
Officials said the increasing demand was largely driven by the hospital's subsidised packages, which have made comprehensive health screening affordable for the public. The hospital offers the Gold package at Rs 1,000, Diamond at Rs 2,000, Titanium at Rs 2,500, Platinum at Rs 3,000 and Platinum Plus at Rs 4,000.