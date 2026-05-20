Slots for Amma health check-up at Omandurar hosp booked till Aug 31

Hospital authorities say the facility has been functioning at full capacity every day, with only 50 people being accommodated daily to maintain the quality and accuracy of investigations. Those seeking appointments now are likely to secure slots only in September.

"To undergo a master health check-up, people should book appointments through phone or WhatsApp using 7338835555 or 044-25666111. We are receiving more than 500 calls and messages every day," Dr V Anandakumar, Nodal Officer of TNGMSSH, told DT Next.