Sloth bear captured, released in Theppakadu forest area

CHENNAI: A sloth bear frequenting residential areas in Kundah in The Nilgiris to target shops over the last two months has been captured by the forest department on Sunday.

The animal regularly broke into shops in Kundah and Manjoor areas and devoured food items stocked for sale. It is believed that the bear attacked R Sathish Kumar, 35 from Sathyamoorthy Nagar to death a week ago when he retreated into a thicket to relieve himself.

The villagers then demanded the forest department to capture the sloth bear and also threatened to protest if their demand was not considered. Following this, two cages were placed at Sathyamoorthy Nagar and their movement was monitored by fixing seven CCTVs.

At 4 am on Sunday, the sloth bear was trapped in a cage. On receiving information, a team of forest department staff rushed to the staff and shifted the animal to be released in ‘Manjakadambai kulam’ in the Theppakadu forest range. Veterinarians examined and found the bear to be in good health. Villagers heaved a sigh of relief following the capture of the animal.