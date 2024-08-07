Begin typing your search...

Slash GST on construction items: Builders

The members who converged in front of the Tiruchy Collectorate condemned the union budget for failing to allocate adequate funds for the construction sector.

7 Aug 2024
Slash GST on construction items: Builders
Representative image

TIRUCHY: Members of the Builders Association staged a protest in Tiruchy on Tuesday demanding to slash GST for construction materials to 5 per cent as they have been facing severe losses in the business.

The members who converged in front of the Tiruchy Collectorate condemned the union budget for failing to allocate adequate funds for the construction sector.

They demanded a regulatory committee to control prices of construction materials.

They said that the price of the construction materials had gone steep and have demanded the Union government initiate steps to control the price. State Joint Secretary Thennarasu presided over the protest.

DTNEXT Bureau

