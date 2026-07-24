Slap murder case on cops, urges NTK chief Seeman

He urged the State government to pay Rs 50 lakh compensation to the victim's family.

In a statement, NTK chief coordinator Seeman said that a video purportedly recorded by Arunachalam before his death clearly carries a confessional statement against police personnel who assaulted him.

He stated that Arunachalam's death had occurred before the wounds of the earlier prison death, Sabari Varman in Kanniyakumari, had healed. Seeman alleged that four custodial deaths had taken place within the first three months of the present TVK government, describing it as a serious law and order and governance issue.

Seeman questioned Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's silence over the incident, accusing him of failing to express regret, console the victim's family, or take moral responsibility. He further alleged that the government was attempting to shield those responsible instead of ensuring justice.