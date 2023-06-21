SL Navy rescues nine Tamil Nadu fishermen

MADURAI: Nine fishermen belonging to Thangachimadam in Ramanathapuram district were rescued on Monday night by the Sri Lankan Navy after they drifted into the territorial waters of the island nation.

P Jesuraja, president, Ramanathapuram District All Mechanised Boats Fishermen Association, said that a boat bearing registration ‘IND-TN-10-MM- 75’ owned by Arockiadoss of Thangachimadam ventured into the sea with a group of seven fishermen from Rameswaram jetty on Monday morning.

After travelling some distance, the engine of the boat stopped running due to a technical problem near Neduntheevu. As the fishermen had no mechanical control, the boat started drifting into the rocky areas of the sea close to Neduntheevu.

Rushing to the rescue of the stranded boat, another craft with two fishermen, who were fishing in the vicinity, used a long rope and rescued the seven fishermen. Even as the efforts were on to save the stranded boat, Sri Lankan Navy came to their aid.

The two fishermen engaged in rescue efforts noticed the Sri Lankan Navy patrolling the sea and tried to flee the spot to evade arrest.

Much to their surprise, the naval personnel took the nine Tamil Nadu fishermen into their ship.

Further sources said there was no need to worry about the condition of the nine fishermen as no case has been registered against them.

They are in safe custody of Neduntheevu police in Sri Lanka and they would be sent back any time soon.

“The nine fishermen were identified as Anthony (35), Sesuraja (50), Ruban (24), Muthu (50), Johnson (20), Lenin (42), Prathis (30), Jacob (20) and Anthony Prabu (24),” sources said.