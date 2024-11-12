SL Navy detains 12 more Tamil Nadu fishermen

CHENNAI: The Sri Lankan Navy arrested 12 fishermen from Nagapattinam district on Tuesday for allegedly crossing the international maritime border and fishing near Neduntheevu.

The Lankan Navy detained the men and also seized the fishing vessel, according to a Thanthi TV report.

This arrest follows the detention of 23 fishermen from Rameswaram on November 10, leading to concern among the fishermen community.

In the recent months, hundreds of fishermen have been detained by the Lankan navy. The community members have been asking both the central and Tamil Nadu governments to take action to safeguard their livelihood.