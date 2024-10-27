SL Navy detains 12 more Tamil Nadu fishermen

CHENNAI: The Sri Lankan Navy on Sunday arrested 12 more fishermen from Tamil Nadu for allegedly crossing the maritime border and fishing near Neduntheevu.

The fishermen were detained, while their boat and equipment were seized. They were taken to a naval camp for further investigation, added a Daily Thanthi report.

In the recent months, hundreds of fishermen have been detained by the Lankan navy. While the men are released after some time, the courts there impose very heavy fines on the boats, making it virtually impossible for them to get the boats back.

The community members have been asking both the central and State governments to take action to safeguard their livelihood.