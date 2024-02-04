SL Navy arrests 23 Rameswaram fishermen

CHENNAI: Twenty three Rameswaram fishermen were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy on Saturday, on charges of cross border fishing.



They were arrested and boats were seized by the SL Navy and taken to the Kangesan Port Naval Camp.

According to Maalaimalar report, the fishermen of Tamil Nadu have demanded that the central and state governments take immediate action to put an end to the atrocities of the Sri Lankan Navy and to continue fishing peacefully.