Begin typing your search...

SL Navy arrests 23 Rameswaram fishermen

They were arrested and boats were seized by the SL Navy and taken to the Kangesan Port Naval Camp.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|4 Feb 2024 5:06 AM GMT
SL Navy arrests 23 Rameswaram fishermen
X

Representative Image (File)

CHENNAI: Twenty three Rameswaram fishermen were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy on Saturday, on charges of cross border fishing.

They were arrested and boats were seized by the SL Navy and taken to the Kangesan Port Naval Camp.

According to Maalaimalar report, the fishermen of Tamil Nadu have demanded that the central and state governments take immediate action to put an end to the atrocities of the Sri Lankan Navy and to continue fishing peacefully.

Tamil NaduRameswaram fishermenSri Lankan NavyKangesan Port Naval CampSri Lankan Navy Policefishing peacefullystate governments
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X