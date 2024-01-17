SL navy arrests 18 TN fishermen, seizes 2 boats

MADURAI: The Sri Lankan Navy arrested 18 fishermen who set out to sea off Pamban south coast on two mechanised boats on Tuesday morning.

P Jesurajan, president, Ramanathapuram District All Mechanised Boats Fishermen Association, said that the fishermen were arrested near Talaimannar, and urged the State and central governments to find a solution to the recurring issue.

The association would convene a meeting and discuss the next course action to ensure the early release of the men and their boats, he added.