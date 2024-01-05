SL Guv with TN roots to hold first int’l jallikattu tomorrow

TIRUCHY: Jallikattu is crossing the ocean, literally, with an event being scheduled to be held in Sri Lanka on Saturday. It is being organised by the Governor of Eastern Province, Senthil Thondaman, a jallikattu enthusiast who has his roots in Sivaganga.

Thondaman, an ardent lover of the sport, rears around 15 jallikattu bulls at a farmhouse in Tamil Nadu. These bulls are sent to every prominent jallikattu event in the State, and many of them are yet to be tamed.

Recently, he got in touch with the Jallikattu Pathukappu Nala Sangam in Tamil Nadu, seeking its support to hold the event in Sri Lanka.

“He never misses visiting his ancestral place in Sivaganga every year, particularly during Pongal season, and spending time with his bulls for a few days. After he expressed his interest in holding the event in Sri Lanka, we extended our support,” T Rajesh, youth president of the Sangam, told DT Next.

On Thursday, a team of around 15 office-bearers led by the Sangam president T Ondiraj went to Sri Lanka and commenced the initial works, especially preparing the vadivasal for holding the event in the Ampara district in Eastern Province.

“Around 50 tamers from Tiruchy, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur and Sivaganga will go to Sri Lanka by Thursday night and will undergo medical fitness tests as soon as they reach there. The arrangements are at a par with what we have in Tamil Nadu,” Rajesh said.

Several local breed bulls would be used in the event at Ampara, which is expected to attract hundreds of spectators from neighbouring districts. The official clearance has already been obtained for holding jallikattu, and this could likely be an annual event from now on.