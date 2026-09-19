Skin colour no proof of caste status: Madras High Court

Judge D Bharatha Chakravarthy made the observation while hearing a petition by M Ravikumar, an assistant commissioner of Customs, challenging a district-level vigilance committee’s order holding his Hindu Adi Dravidar community certificate as “not genuine.”

Ravikumar stated that his father, who originally belonged to the Hindu Adi Dravidar community, converted to Christianity in 1960.

Ravikumar was born in 1966 and, in 1983, he and his father reconverted to Hinduism at the Arya Samaj centre in Chennai.