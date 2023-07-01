Skill Development training for authorities in TN School Education Dept

CHENNAI: For the first time, the Tamil Nadu government has decided to provide skill development training for officials of the School Education Department involving renowned experts and educationists to improve administrative activities.



The new initiative of the State Government, aims to capacitate the officials across all levels to bring in effective processes towards achieving the ultimate objectives.

Accordingly, the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), a wing of the School Education Department, has been entrusted for providing skill development training to the authorities in the department.

A senior official from the School Education Department told DT Next that the department recognised the differentiated need for capacity building based on cadre and experience.

"The joint directors who serve as the overseeing officials for designing and implementation of all regular and new initiatives of the department are being capacitated in formulating new policies, analyse and ideate new policies, policy implementation and monitoring", he said adding that the Chief Educational Officers are capacitated on decision making by leveraging technology solutions to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of district administration.

He said for the District Educational Officers (DEOs), induction training will be provided to the 20 direct recruits along with field exposure, and about 120 promoted DEOs will be given training in various soft skills and data oriented governance based on the roles and responsibilities mapped.

The official said that the 152 Block Education Officers (BEOs) directly recruited and 664 promoted BEOs will be given training with exposure to a combination of a subset of key academic, administrative and personal development.

"For the about 12,000 Headmasters of High and Higher Secondary Schools, the focus was on leadership and school management, which is likely to have a positive impact on the overall functioning of their respective schools", he added.

According to the official, the experts and academicians from across the country were identified to impart training to the authorities in the School Education Department. "The training program will be conducted regularly every begining of academic year", he said adding learning materials have also been prepared".