Skill centres in Chennai, green airport for Ramnathapuram

The Tamil Nadu Global Capability Centres Corridor and Development Programme, aimed at facilitating the large-scale development of GCCs in the State, is one of the 23 major announcements made by the minister.

The corridor will cover the Pallavaram Thoraipakkam radial road, Mount Poonamallee High Road and Rajiv Gandhi Salai (OMR).

Under the programme, the government plans to improve common and shared infrastructure along the identified corridor. Efforts will also be made to provide enhanced Floor Space Index (FSI) for eligible campuses to facilitate the expansion of GCCs.