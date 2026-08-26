Skill centres in Chennai, green airport for Ramnathapuram

CHENNAI: Industries Minister S Keerthana on Tuesday (August 25) announced a slew of measures to boost industrial growth, including the creation of a Global Capability Centres (GCC) corridor across key stretches of Chennai and the establishment of a notebook manufacturing unit in Karur.
The Tamil Nadu Global Capability Centres Corridor and Development Programme, aimed at facilitating the large-scale development of GCCs in the State, is one of the 23 major announcements made by the minister.
The corridor will cover the Pallavaram Thoraipakkam radial road, Mount Poonamallee High Road and Rajiv Gandhi Salai (OMR).
Under the programme, the government plans to improve common and shared infrastructure along the identified corridor. Efforts will also be made to provide enhanced Floor Space Index (FSI) for eligible campuses to facilitate the expansion of GCCs.
In another key announcement, the Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited (TNPL) will establish a notebook manufacturing unit in Mayanur, Karur district, at an estimated cost of Rs 6 crore.
The unit will have an annual production capacity of 5,000 metric tonnes.
The notebooks produced by TNPL will be supplied to students under the Tamil Nadu government's free notebook distribution scheme under the brand name "Vettri Notebook".
The notebooks will also be made available for commercial sale in the open market.
During her address, Minister Keerthana also said the government was planning to establish a green airport in Ramanathapuram, signalling its intent to expand aviation infrastructure and promote industrial and regional development in southern Tamil Nadu.