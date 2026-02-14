Skeletal remains of woman found in Nagercoil pond

According to police, local boys who had gone fishing at Malaiyadi Panankulam pond near Ambedkar Nagar, Sungan Kadai, on Friday evening, accidentally hooked a sack with their fishing line and pulled it ashore, assuming it contained fish.

On opening it, they noticed skeletal remains tied with wires inside the sack. Initially mistaking them for animal bones, the boys returned home and informed their families, who later alerted the Eraniel police after realising they were human remains.