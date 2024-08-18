Six-year-old Erode girl falls into water sump while playing, dies

CHENNAI: A six-year-old girl child drowned after she slipped and fell inside a water sump at her house in Erode district, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

The deceased child was identified as Agalya, a Class 2 student, and daughter of Mahadevan and Kanaga of Thalavadi in Erode. The couple work as daily wage labourers and have another daughter as well.

On Saturday evening, the couple was busy at work in a nearby garden while Agalya was playing at their home. In the middle of a hide-and-seek game with children from the neighbourhood, the child accidentally slipped and fell into a six-feet-deep water sump at her house.

After a while, the other children spotted Agalya in the tank and informed the adults. By the time the child was rescued, she had died.

The shocked parents then took her body to the nearest primary healthcare centre.

The Asanur police have registered a case and are investigating.

Agalya's body has been sent to the Sathyamangalam Government Hospital for a post-mortem examination.