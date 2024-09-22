Six workers injured as Ambur flyover scaffolding collapses

CHENNAI: Six workers were injured on Saturday night when a 25 meter section of scaffolding collapsed at a flyover construction site near the Bengaluru-Chennai National Highway in Ambur of Tirupattur district.

Dinesh (40) from Bihar, Nansin Nsin (37), and Naresh (35) sustained severe injuries and were admitted to the Vellore Government Hospital for treatment, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

The other three workers were rushed to the Ambur Government Hospital by local residents.

The construction of a flyover between OAR Cinemas and Sanrorkuppam, intended to reduce traffic congestion and accidents on the Chennai-Bengaluru Highway in Ambur, has been under way for more than two years, at a cost of Rs 142 crore.

More than 50 labourers, primarily from north India, have been working day and night in shifts on this construction project.

After being informed about the incident, the Ambur Town Police rushed to the scene and worked to restore traffic on the National Highway.

The police are conducting an investigation into the incident.