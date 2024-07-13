Six workers hurt as iron scaffolding collapses in Madurai

MADURAI: At least six workers were injured, when an iron scaffolding of under-construction private godown collapsed at Vaikom Periyar Nagar near Avaniyapuram here on Friday evening.

The police said around 30 persons, most of them migrant workers were engaged in erecting the iron scaffolding. They were trapped under the debris, after it suddenly collapsed in the evening. On information, police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the site and rescued the trapped workers, of whom six suffered bleeding injuries.

The injured were sent to a private hospital, where four persons were treated as out-patients, while two others were admitted. Avaniyapuram police have registered a case and are investigating.