Six volunteers of Isha Yoga Centre missing since 2016, govt tells HC

CHENNAI: The State submitted before the Madras High Court that six volunteers have gone missing from the Isha yoga centre at Coimbatore after the year 2016, and added that the investigation is underway.

A division bench comprising Justice MS Ramesh and Justice Sunder Mohan heard a habeas corpus petition (HCP) seeking to produce a volunteer of Isha Yoga, Ganeshan, who has been missing since last year.

The petitioner Thirumalai from Tenkasi submitted that his brother stayed at Isha Yoga Centre at Coimbatore since 2007 as a volunteer. The yoga centre management communicated to us that Ganeshan went missing and they lodged a complaint to the local police in March last year, said the petitioner.

However, there was no progress in the investigation and the police couldn’t find his brother even after one year had passed, submitted the petitioner.

Hence, the petitioner sought the high court to direct the police to produce his brother immediately.

Additional public prosecutor E Raj Thilak submitted that six volunteers had been missing from the Isha Yoga Centre since 2017 and the police investigation is underway. After hearing the submission, the high court bench directed the police to file a counter to the habeas corpus petition and posted the matter to April 8, for further submission.