Six-show order ignores past concerns, future risks, warns Anbumani

In a statement, Anbumani criticised the government's decision to allow six shows, starting as early as 6 am, instead of addressing the film industry's pressing issues. He said the announcement meets only the needs of the film producer associations and theatre owners without adequately considering its wider consequences.

Recalling that theatres were permitted a maximum of four shows a day until 1988, he said a fifth show was subsequently allowed during festival periods. The State later introduced special early-morning screenings on film opening days but discontinued them after a fan died in January 2023.