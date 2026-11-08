Six-show order ignores past concerns, future risks, warns Anbumani

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Saturday urged the State government to immediately withdraw its order allowing theatres to screen six shows a day for a week after new films are released, arguing the move could adversely affect public productivity, family life, and law and order.
In a statement, Anbumani criticised the government's decision to allow six shows, starting as early as 6 am, instead of addressing the film industry's pressing issues. He said the announcement meets only the needs of the film producer associations and theatre owners without adequately considering its wider consequences.
Recalling that theatres were permitted a maximum of four shows a day until 1988, he said a fifth show was subsequently allowed during festival periods. The State later introduced special early-morning screenings on film opening days but discontinued them after a fan died in January 2023.
Anbumani alleged that extending screening hours to more than 20 hours a day could draw people away from work, reduce productivity and affect the State's economy. He also said late-night screenings could create safety risks for women and children and reduce family time.
Pointing out that nearly 2,500 Tamil films were awaiting release, he urged the government to address rising production costs and the difficulties small- and medium-scale producers face.