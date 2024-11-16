Six schools in Tiruvallur receive ‘Eat Right School’ certificate from FSSAI

CHENNAI: Six schools from Tiruvallur have received the Eat Right School certification from the Tamil Nadu Food Safety and Drug Administration Department. The panchayat union middle schools in Perumalpattu, Lakshmapuram, Thirunilai, and two schools from Vengathur Kandigai, and one municipal middle school in Tiruvallur received the certificate.

Eat Right School is an initiative by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) that aims at creating awareness about food safety, nutrition and hygiene among school children. The health and wellness ambassadors are appointed to assist in conducting food safety related activities and create awareness among the people about food safety and wellness. An Eat Right Matrix has been developed for the schools to be certified.

Eat Right schools are certified after they are evaluated and monitored for the adherence to the guidelines established by FSSAI. The schools also conduct activities as per the guidelines to be eligible for the certification.

A senior official from the State Food Safety Department said, “Students are an easy medium to educate the community about food safety and health information. We expect more schools to conduct the food safety and Eat Right activities and get certified as Eat Right School, thus promoting healthy eating practices. Eat Right helps in curbing the surge of lifestyle-related illnesses as the right nutrition plays a big role in preventing them.”