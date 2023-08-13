Begin typing your search...

Six police officers in Tamil Nadu to get the CM's police awards

The Chief Minister's police awards recipient list has been released.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|13 Aug 2023 4:36 AM GMT
Six police officers in Tamil Nadu to get the CMs police awards
Representative image

CHENNAI: With the 77th Independence Day to be celebrated on August 15, the Chief Minister's police awards recipient list has been released.

Accordingly, Asra Garg, IG, additional commissioner of police, L&O, Chennai north; Coimbatore SP V Badri Narayanan; Theni SP Pravin Umesh Dongare; Railways DSP, Salem, Gunasekaran; Namakkal assistant commissioner Murugan and constable Kumar would be honoured by Chief Minister MK Stalin during the Independence Day celebrations in Chennai.

Tamil NaduCM's police awardsIndependence Day celebrationsIndependence Day celebrations in ChennaiPolice awards
Online Desk

    X