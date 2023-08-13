Six police officers in Tamil Nadu to get the CM's police awards

CHENNAI: With the 77th Independence Day to be celebrated on August 15, the Chief Minister's police awards recipient list has been released.



Accordingly, Asra Garg, IG, additional commissioner of police, L&O, Chennai north; Coimbatore SP V Badri Narayanan; Theni SP Pravin Umesh Dongare; Railways DSP, Salem, Gunasekaran; Namakkal assistant commissioner Murugan and constable Kumar would be honoured by Chief Minister MK Stalin during the Independence Day celebrations in Chennai.