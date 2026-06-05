Six Naval pilots earn wings at INS Rajali after training

CHENNAI: Six Indian Navy officers graduated as helicopter pilots at INS Rajali in Arakkonam on Friday after successfully completing a 22 week helicopter conversion programme, paving the way for their deployment in frontline naval operations.
The officers were awarded the coveted 'Golden Wings' during the Passing Out Parade of the 106th batch of the Helicopter Conversion Course at the Helicopter Training School (HTS), INS Rajali. The ceremony was presided over by Vice Admiral Susheel Menon, Chief of Staff of the Eastern Naval Command.
The course, conducted by Indian Naval Air Squadron (INAS) 561, involved intensive flying and ground training aimed at preparing officers for operational helicopter duties in the Navy.
Among the graduating officers, Sub Lieutenant Ahona Majumdar secured first place in flying and received the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command Rolling Trophy. Lieutenant Shivam Singh was awarded the Sub Lieutenant Kunte Memorial Book Prize for topping the ground subjects segment of the course.
Lieutenant Arun Kumar emerged as the overall topper and received the Governor of Kerala Rolling Trophy for securing first place in the overall order of merit.
The newly qualified pilots are expected to join frontline naval units and undertake a range of operational missions, including reconnaissance, surveillance, search and rescue operations, and anti-piracy patrols.
INS Rajali's Helicopter Training School, which has been training helicopter pilots for more than five decades, has produced over 900 pilots for the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard and personnel from friendly foreign countries. The institution remains the Navy's primary centre for helicopter flying training.