Six Naval pilots earn wings at INS Rajali after training

The course, conducted by Indian Naval Air Squadron (INAS) 561, involved intensive flying and ground training aimed at preparing officers for operational helicopter duties in the Navy.

Among the graduating officers, Sub Lieutenant Ahona Majumdar secured first place in flying and received the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command Rolling Trophy. Lieutenant Shivam Singh was awarded the Sub Lieutenant Kunte Memorial Book Prize for topping the ground subjects segment of the course.