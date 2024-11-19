Begin typing your search...

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|19 Nov 2024 5:30 AM IST  ( Updated:2024-11-19 00:01:16  )
    Six monkeys found dead at Adivasi welfare NGO office in Kotagiri
    Representative Image 

    COIMBATORE: Six monkeys were found dead mysteriously on the premises of the Nilgiris Adivasi Welfare Association (NAWA) in Kotagiri on Monday.

    The forest department staff examined their carcasses and sent them to Kotagiri Veterinary Hospital to ascertain the reason for death.

    A probe is underway to find if the monkeys were poisoned to death as the incident occurred after villagers demanded a solution to fix the monkey menace.

    However, the forest department suspects that the deceased monkeys could have also consumed vegetables laced with heavy fertilizers on the farms.

    KotagiriMonkeysdead
    DTNEXT Bureau

