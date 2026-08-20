Six men arrested for double murder at Kancheepuram Padunelli village

A quarrel had broken out between two groups during a music programme over their demand to play their preferred gaana songs. Following the argument, a group of youngsters assaulted and attacked Neelakandan (25) and Chandru (23), both from Padunelli. The two were hacked to death around midnight after the programme ended.

His relatives staged a road blockade demanding the arrest of everyone involved in the incident. Based on the directions of Kancheepuram SP Aravind, special police teams were formed and launched a search for the suspects.